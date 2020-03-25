Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
610-683-8111
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Lichtenwalner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol M. Lichtenwalner


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol M. Lichtenwalner Obituary
Carol M. (Ziegler) Lichtenwalner, 73, of Kutztown, died March 22, 2020. Survived by husband, David L. Lichtenwalner, son, Keith D., husband of Colleen M. (Schmidt) Lichtenwalner; grandsons, Dale N. and Logan D. Lichtenwalner; brothers, Carl H., Robert C., and Donald L. Ziegler. Funeral and graveside services will be held privately. A public memorial service to celebrate Carol's life will be announced at a future date. Read full obituary at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ludwick Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -