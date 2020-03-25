|
Carol M. (Ziegler) Lichtenwalner, 73, of Kutztown, died March 22, 2020. Survived by husband, David L. Lichtenwalner, son, Keith D., husband of Colleen M. (Schmidt) Lichtenwalner; grandsons, Dale N. and Logan D. Lichtenwalner; brothers, Carl H., Robert C., and Donald L. Ziegler. Funeral and graveside services will be held privately. A public memorial service to celebrate Carol's life will be announced at a future date. Read full obituary at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 25, 2020