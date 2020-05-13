Carol M. O'Donnell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol M. O'Donnell, 65, of Bath, PA. passed away in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest on May 12, 2020. She was the wife of Leo. G. O'Donnell, with whom she celebrated 40 years of marriage in November 2019. Born in Allentown, PA., she was the daughter of the late Conrad M. and Eva M. (Hamm) Chroust. Carol was a 1972 graduate of Northampton Area High School, where she then worked as a secretary for 35 years until retiring in 2016. She was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Bath, PA., and was also a member of the Moore Township Lioness Club. In addition to her loving husband, survivors include nieces, nephews, and many friends. Due to the current health concerns, a private funeral service will be held at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to your charity of choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Grandview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
NESTER FUNERAL HOME/NEW TRIPO
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA 18066-4623
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved