Carol M. O'Donnell, 65, of Bath, PA. passed away in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest on May 12, 2020. She was the wife of Leo. G. O'Donnell, with whom she celebrated 40 years of marriage in November 2019. Born in Allentown, PA., she was the daughter of the late Conrad M. and Eva M. (Hamm) Chroust. Carol was a 1972 graduate of Northampton Area High School, where she then worked as a secretary for 35 years until retiring in 2016. She was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Bath, PA., and was also a member of the Moore Township Lioness Club. In addition to her loving husband, survivors include nieces, nephews, and many friends. Due to the current health concerns, a private funeral service will be held at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to your charity of choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 13, 2020.