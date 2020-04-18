Carol M. Osman
Carol M. Osman, 69, formerly of Allentown, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Cedarbrook, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late Paul M. Osman. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Ruth E. (Ritter) and Robert A. Koehler, Sr. Carol was a graduate of Northampton H.S. She worked in the kitchen at Liberty Nursing Home for 17 years before retiring. Carol was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and also a member of the former St. Stephens Lutheran Church, both in Allentown. Survivors: Brother: Dennis C. Koehler and his wife Valerie of Orefield; Sisters: Dianne M. Jacoby and Lynne M. Kern, both of Allentown. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com. Contributions: Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network, c/o Development Office, 850 S. 5th St., Allentown 18103.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 18, 2020.
She will be missed. She was my aunt and helped raise me as a child. She did so much for me. She was such a caring person. RIP
Julian Kern
Family
