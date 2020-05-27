Carol M. Snell 78, of Northampton, formerly of Catasauqua passed away on Saturday May 23, 2020 due to Covid 19 complications. She was preceded in death by her husband Reginald H. Snell in 2016, though her most recent love of her life was her Border Collie dog named Katie. Born in Catasauqua, Carol was a daughter of the late Russell and Mable (Sterner) Weidner. For many years she was a seamstress for Cross Country Clothing Manufacturing. Carol enjoyed traveling to Ocean City Maryland with her family as well as completing crossword puzzles and watching game shows. Surviving is her loving daughter Brenda wife of Sean Campbell, of Walnutport. Grandchildren; Jason Grozier and his wife Amanada, Matthew and Sean Grozier. Great Grandchildren; Kylie, Ethan, Myles, Elvis. Carol was predeceased by her son Michael Boettger, daughter Robin Boettger-Houck, brother Carl Weidner, and her sister Majorie McLaughlin. Graveside services will be held Thursday May 28, 2020 at the Woodlawn Cemetery 1500 Airport Rd, Allentown, PA 18109. Arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, N. Catasauqua.



