Carol M. (Laudenslager) Stumpf, 74, of Hickory Road, Walnutport, Lehigh Twp., died peacefully Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of the late William Stumpf who passed in 2016. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Harold M. and Arabella (Heller) Laudenslager.
Carol and her late husband were self-employed general farmers in Lehigh Twp., for many years. She attended St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Berlinsville. Carol was a 1964 graduate of the William Allen High School, Allentown.
Survivors: Daughters, Maryann Stumpf of Schnecksville, Billie-Jo wife of Brian Cavanaugh, Jr. of Lehigh Twp., and Susan M. and fiancé Angel Martinez of Bethlehem. 2 grandchildren, Nathan, and Brianna. Sister, Arabella Binder of Allentown. Nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Dennis.
Services: At the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: charity of one's choice
