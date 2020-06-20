Carol Marakovits
1947 - 2020
Carol Marakovits, 72, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. Carol and her husband, James Marakovits, would have celebrated 48 years of marriage on August 5th. Born September 27, 1947 in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Alex and Mary (Steciw) Kereb. Carol was the secretary at St. John UCC, Howertown. She previously worked for Roth Brothers and Main Line Associates as a secretary. Carol was a member of Queenship of Mary Church. She loved to attend craft shows in the Lehigh Valley and was a member of Pocono Painters. Carol was a decorative artist. She held art classes at Northampton High School and AC Moore. In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by her brother, Alex Kereb; nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her brother, Daniel Kereb. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 23rd at 10:30 a.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. There will be no viewing before Mass on Tuesday. Family and friends may call Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. (rotation of 25 people at a time) in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Northampton. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church in loving memory of Carol.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Queenship of Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
June 19, 2020
Carol was such a kind, loving, easy-going soul! Loved being around her whenever she came to Coplay Saengerbund. See that smile in the picture; that was Carol.
Marge Bilheimer
Friend
June 19, 2020
We will forever miss you, Aunt Carol.
June 19, 2020
I was shocked to hear of the passing of Carol. I worked with her at Roth Brothers & what a pleasure she was. My deepest sympathy to Jim & the family. Heaven has gained a very special angel. RIP Carol.
Hilda Spitzer Beale
Friend
