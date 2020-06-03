Carol P. Roberts
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol P. Roberts, 77 of Walnutport, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on March 17, 1943 in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late James and Annette (Chandlee) Kingston. Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, John W. Roberts in 2011. She was employed as a finisher for Millcrest Manufacturing for many years and Kelly Temporary Services working at Aetna. Carol was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Cherryville. She enjoyed camping, the mountains and visiting the beach. Survivors: Carol is survived by her daughter, Cindy M. Roberts of Walnutport; sister, Frances Lehr of Allentown; brother, James Kingston, Jr. and wife JoAnn of Macungie; brother-in-law Fred Molchany of Allentown; many nieces, nephews and grand fur babies, Frisky and Phoebe. A sister, Dianne Molchany preceded Carol in death. Services: Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Absolutely Purrfect Cat Rescue or to a charity of one's choice in loving memory of Carol.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved