Carol P. Roberts, 77 of Walnutport, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on March 17, 1943 in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late James and Annette (Chandlee) Kingston. Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, John W. Roberts in 2011. She was employed as a finisher for Millcrest Manufacturing for many years and Kelly Temporary Services working at Aetna. Carol was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Cherryville. She enjoyed camping, the mountains and visiting the beach. Survivors: Carol is survived by her daughter, Cindy M. Roberts of Walnutport; sister, Frances Lehr of Allentown; brother, James Kingston, Jr. and wife JoAnn of Macungie; brother-in-law Fred Molchany of Allentown; many nieces, nephews and grand fur babies, Frisky and Phoebe. A sister, Dianne Molchany preceded Carol in death. Services: Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Absolutely Purrfect Cat Rescue or to a charity of one's choice in loving memory of Carol.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 3, 2020.