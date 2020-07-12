1/1
Carol R. Hofmann
Carol R. Hofmann, 86, of Allentown, formerly of Watchung and Berkeley Hts, NJ, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of John E. (Jack) Hofmann. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary June 16, 2020. Carol was born in Jersey City, NJ the daughter of the late Theodore A. and Rose M. (Reisen) Rofer. She received her Associates Degree from Lasell College, Auburndale, MA. Prior to raising her family Carol was a medical secretary. Her primary interest in life was caring for her family. Jack and Carol lived all over the world including time spent in Louisiana; Cairo, Egypt; Illinois; Connecticut and New Jersey. Carol was a people person who taught aerobics and enjoyed entertaining her family and friends in her home. She loved her vacations on Cape Cod and was so proud of her entire family.

Survivors: Husband, son, Jay and his wife Randi Hofmann of Dallas, TX; daughters, Judy and her husband Mark Knouse; Jill and her husband Ken Sperry both of Allentown; grandchildren; Kristin, Bryan and Melissa Knouse; Natalie and Jenna Hofmann; Chris, Kyle and Jack Sperry. She was pre-deceased by her brother Robert McCully.

Services: A celebration of Carol's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: Abramson Cancer Center c/o Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine West Pavilion, 2nd Floor 3400 Civic Center Boulevard Philadelphia, PA 19104 or Children's Hospital of Philadelphia 3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
