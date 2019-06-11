|
Pastor Carol V. Lawfer, 69, of Stony Run, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Norwood "Woody" H. Lawfer. They would have been married for 44 years this August. Carol was born in Coaldale, a daughter of the late Donald R. and Ruth B. Vinson. Pastor Carol served several United Methodist churches before retiring from the Diamond United Methodist Church, Hazleton, PA. Survivors: Husband; sons, Brian S. (Susan) Lawfer of Barnesville, PA, Nathan A. (Erika) Lawfer of Lincoln University, PA; daughter, Laura L. (Timothy) Orr of Norfolk, VA; brother, Richard (Karen) Vinson of Honeoye, NY, David (Janet) Vinson of The Woodlands, TX; six grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her son Stephen Todd Lawfer and her brother William Vinson. Services: 10:30 A.M. Friday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the New Bethel Zion Cemetery, Kutztown. www.stephensfuneral.com. Contributions: John and Dorothy Morgan Cancer Center 1240 S Cedar Crest Blvd Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on June 11, 2019