Home

POWERED BY

Services
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Whittlinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole A. Whittlinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole A. Whittlinger Obituary
Carole A. Whittlinger, 76, of Allentown, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in St. Luke's University Hospital – Fountain Hill.

Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Nelson E. and Grace (Groman) Frack. Carole was a graduate of William Allen High School and received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Muhlenberg College in 1987. She worked for 25 as a secretary at Mack Trucks, and later in the Marketing Department at the Fuller Company. Carole was a member of Grace UCC in Allentown.

Survivors: Carole is survived by cousins and close friends.

Services: Due to gathering restrictions, services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -