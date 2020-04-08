|
|
Carole A. Whittlinger, 76, of Allentown, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in St. Luke's University Hospital – Fountain Hill.
Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Nelson E. and Grace (Groman) Frack. Carole was a graduate of William Allen High School and received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Muhlenberg College in 1987. She worked for 25 as a secretary at Mack Trucks, and later in the Marketing Department at the Fuller Company. Carole was a member of Grace UCC in Allentown.
Survivors: Carole is survived by cousins and close friends.
Services: Due to gathering restrictions, services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 8, 2020