Carole A. Zver, 81, of Bethlehem, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Kirkland Village in Bethlehem. Born July 29, 1937 she was the daughter of the late Aloysius and Anna (Kotsch) Richter. She was married to Ernest J. Zver with whom she celebrated 61 years of marriage this past September 7th. Carole was a manager of the former Old Mill Women's Fashion Store in Bethlehem. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Bethlehem Township. Carole enjoyed singing for local theater, writing her own poetry, creating art, cooking and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, children, David Zver and wife, Cathy of Bethlehem, Lynn Cech of Bethlehem and Lisa J. Zver of Emmaus, and two grandchildren, Matthew and Samantha. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem from 12-1 P.M. followed by a funeral service at 1:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made in Carole's name to , Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 10, 2019
