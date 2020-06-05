On May 24, 2020, Carole Ellen Roth passed away after a short illness. She was 76 years old but always young at heart. Born and raised in Pennsylvania she spent the last year of her life in New Jersey, near her daughters. She was the loving Mother of three children. Carole was a gifted wildlife artist and nature enthusiast. She took great pleasure in the simple things and loved to share her knowledge and excitement for life. She attended Baum Art School in Allentown, PA and was featured on television and local art shows for her unusual art. She loved her job at the Good Shepherd Home as an art instructor to the handicapped for many years. She even started her own art school and the students were very fond of her. Carole was a gardener, writer and animal lover. Helping others was a big priority in her life as well as her loving family. In later years Carole enjoyed attending church, bible studies and singing in the Masterworks Chorale. Over the past couple of years she was able to enjoy more visits with her children, trips to the shore and a vacation to California to visit her son and family. Her family was so grateful for this time. Carole is survived by her ex-husband Jim Mehrkam, her daughters Tina and Robyn, her son Todd, her grandchildren, Carly, Jonathan, Gus, Olivia, Claire and Kylie, Son in laws Alan and John and Daughter in law Sun. Carole's family will have a celebration of life and memorial service in private at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store