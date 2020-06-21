Carole L. (Christman) Barkey, 76, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Donald A. Barkey. They just celebrated 52 years of marriage on June 8th. Carole was born on March 26, 1944 in Bethlehem to the late Earl and Beatrice (Yerger) Christman. Carole was a graduate of Liberty High School and St. Luke's Nursing School. She worked at St. Luke's Hospital in the Surgical Department and at ManorCare, Bethlehem. Carole was a active member at Calvary Baptist Church, Easton. She enjoyed making ceramics, cooking, baking and especially shopping.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband Donald, she is lovingly missed by her daughter, Karen Smothers and husband John of Manhattan, KS; son, David Barkey and wife Kari of WA; brother, Earl Christman and wife Gloria of Fountain Hill; sister, Doris Eckhart and husband Arlin of Newtown; grandchildren, Joshua and Noah Smothers.
SERVICES: A funeral service for close family and friends (limit of 25 people) will take place at 2:00P.M. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 1:00P.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Carole's memory to Calvary Baptist Church, 5300 Green Pond Rd, Easton, PA 18045.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 21, 2020.