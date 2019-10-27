|
Carole Page Clauss, age 85, of Oronoque Village in Stratford, CT passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. She was born in Greensboro, NC and grew up in Manhasset, NY. Her father was Frederick B. Killian and her mother was Page Seay Killian.
She was a graduate of Duke University with a degree in education and sociology, received a Master's degree in teaching at Sacred Heart University and taught the elementary grades in GA and CT. Carole also worked in NYC as an advertising assistant.
She was a member of the Golden Hill United Methodist Church in Bridgeport, CT and was involved for many years in the Crop Walk at Nichols United Methodist Church.
In addition to her husband Harold, she is survived by her daughters, Susan Koch and her husband Jim of Central City, IA and Dr. Caroline Clauss-Ehlers and her husband Julian of New York City, NY, her grandchildren, Jacob and Page Koch and Olliver, Isabel and Sabrina Clauss-Ehlers.
All funeral services were held privately in Greenwood Cemetery, Allentown, PA. Arrangements were handled by Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossnore School, Inc., P.O. Box 249, Crossnore, NC 28616 or to Golden Hill United Methodist Church, 210 Elm St., Bridgeport, CT 06604. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 27, 2019