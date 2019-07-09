Carole S. (Shearer) Kooker, 84, of Quakertown, previously of Rockhill Rd, passed away on Thursday, July 4th at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center. She was the loving wife of the late LeRoy E. Kooker for 59 years. Born in Perkasie, she was a daughter of the late Edwin & Mabel (Schaffer) Shearer. Carole started her career in Human Resources at Ametek Us Gauge, Sellersville taking time off to raise her family and retired from Quakertown St. Luke's Hospital where she enjoyed her work in the HR Dept. She loved nothing more than cooking Sunday Dinner for her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, baking and canning but mostly spending time with family hosting the holiday dinners where everyone was welcome. Surviving are her children: Steven, wife Nancy of Millmont, PA, Jody, wife Debra of Quakertown, Scott, wife Sandy of Emmaus, Eric, wife Stacey of Quakertown, and Sue Deily, husband Bill of Quakertown; grandchildren: Tim, Chris, Zack, Mason, Nathan, Katrina, Kim, Derrick, Kerin, Tyrel, Nicole and Kate; great-grandchildren: Sarah, William, Colin, Anna, Colton, Devaux, Knisley, Raymond, Declan, Jamison and Addison. She was predeceased by great-granddaughter Emily and sisters: Polly, Fern and Jean. Memorial Service will be held 10 AM, Thur., July 11 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 102 N. Hellertown Ave., Quakertown, with calling hours beginning at 9 AM. Inurnment will be in Union Cemetery, Quakertown. Memorial Contributions can be made to the church. www.nauglefcs.com Published in Morning Call on July 9, 2019