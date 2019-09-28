|
Carolin R. Jerant, of Allentown, passed away at the Devon House on September 26th at the age of 95. She was born in Allentown to the late Ludwig and Rosalie (Geiger) Stettner and was predeceased by her husband Frederick J. in 2009. She was also predeceased by her siblings Elizabeth Switaj, Mary Stettner, and Ludwig Stettner Jr.. Carolin had worked for Schneider's Manufacturing, Quaker Shoes, and 1986 she retired from Liberty Nursing Home where she worked as a Nurses Aid. She was a Member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church. She is survived by her Children: Frederick J. Jerant Jr. and his wife Jane, Jane Marino and husband Michael, and Joan Jerant, 7 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren and a brother John Stettner. A calling will be held on Tuesday October 1st from 9:00AM until a Memorial Service at 10:00AM both will be at Weber Funeral Home, 502 Ridge Ave., in Allentown. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Family Pillar Hospice at 3910 Adler Place Suite 130, Bethlehem, Pa 18017 or familypillarshospice.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 28, 2019