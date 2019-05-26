Age 93, a resident of Fellowship Manor, Whitehall (PA) and previously of Coplay (PA), passed away peacefully into God's hands at LVH Cedar Crest on May 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband Alfonso C. , three children, David with wife Wendy, Dennis with wife Eileen, Karen (Abruzzi) Lewis with husband Glenn,11 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Colleen (2019). Caroline loved to create floral arrangements for others to enjoy, was a receptionist at the former Warren (NJ) Hospital, a volunteer teacher aide at the former Lincoln Elementary school in Coplay (PA), and a graduate of Bangor (PA) High School. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Gerald E. Gobitas at 10:30 am on Friday May 31, 2019 in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 3024 S. Ruch St. Whitehall, PA 18052. Her viewing will begin at 9:30 am in the Church Foyer. Interment will follow in the Parish Cemetery. Memorial contributions honoring Caroline may be presented to the Church at the address listed above. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements Published in Morning Call on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary