Caroline J. Bott
Caroline J. Bott, 92 of Allentown, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Fellowship Community, Whitehall, PA. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Bott.

She was a daughter of the late Calvin and Shirley (Grow) Eli. She worked at Josh Early Candies before retiring in 2012. She was a member of the former Dubbs UCC and Hope UCC. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family and her friends.

Survivors: daughter, Kimberly A., wife of Jeffrey E. Dobeck; grandchildren, Matthew J. Dobeck, Amanda L. Dobeck, Janelle L. Bott and Timothy J. Bott and a host of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, William J, brothers, Calvin and Albert and her sister, Eleanor Schank.

Services: 11:00 am Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland Street, Allentown, PA. A calling hour will begin at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall, PA.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 16, 2020.
November 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 13, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes: 16,17.
D T
November 9, 2020
