Caroline J. Bott, 92 of Allentown, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Fellowship Community, Whitehall, PA. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Bott.



She was a daughter of the late Calvin and Shirley (Grow) Eli. She worked at Josh Early Candies before retiring in 2012. She was a member of the former Dubbs UCC and Hope UCC. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family and her friends.



Survivors: daughter, Kimberly A., wife of Jeffrey E. Dobeck; grandchildren, Matthew J. Dobeck, Amanda L. Dobeck, Janelle L. Bott and Timothy J. Bott and a host of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, William J, brothers, Calvin and Albert and her sister, Eleanor Schank.



Services: 11:00 am Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland Street, Allentown, PA. A calling hour will begin at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall, PA.



