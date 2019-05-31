|
Caroline J. Pozzi, 84, of Allentown, passed away May 30, 2019 at Heather Glen Senior Living, Allentown. She was the widow of Eugene S. "Jake" Pozzi, who passed away March 16, 2019. Born in Allentown, She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mabel (Sauers) Walters. Caroline was a sewing machine operator for Phoenix Clothes, Allentown. She was a member of St. Paul's UCC, Allentown. Survivors: Brothers, Anthony and Joseph Walters; Nephews and Nieces including Donna Pozzi Hahn, whom she raised.Services: 10:30AM Wed., June 5th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. A viewing will be held 9:30-10:30AM at the funeral home.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Animals in Distress, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036.
Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2019