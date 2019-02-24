Caroline S. Harlacher, 93 years, died Saturday February 23rd, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late John "Doc" Harlacher. Born in Stiles, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Feichtl) Illigash.Caroline was a member of St. Thomas More Church in Allentown where she was involved with the Prime Time Club. She was also a member of the Young at Heart's Group of the former St. Andrew's Catholic Church of N. Catasauqua.Surviving are her sons John Jr. and wife Joanne and Jeffrey J. and wife Karen; grandchildren John III and wife Kristen, Aaron and fiancé Tabby, Scott and companion Erin and Jarrad and wife Heather and 5 great grandchildren.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 3024 Ruch St. Whitehall, 18052. Her viewing will be from 9:30-10:30 Wednesday at the church. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Coplay is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary