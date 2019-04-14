Carolyn A. "Carol" (Reimer) Frey, 79, of Northampton, PA, passed away on April 10th, 2019 in her home.A lifelong resident of Northampton, she will be lovingly remembered by her longtime companion, Roger Behler, of Northampton; son Lou Nemeth and wife Amy, of Shawnee, KS; daughter LouAnn Skubik and husband Mike of Northampton; grandsons Timothy Smith of Whitehall and Brandon Nemeth of Kansas City, MO. She is survived by her sisters Elizabeth Ortelli and husband Richard of Allentown, and Sarah Sotak of Quakertown; brothers Alfred Reimer and wife Doris of Northampton, and Franklin Reimer of Whitehall; along with many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother Elwood Reimer, Jr., and her parents Myrtle and Elwood Reimer.Early in her adult life, Carol worked at Miller's Diner. After leaving there and raising her children, she began working for the Northampton School District as a custodian, retiring after 20 years of service. Carol enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and the many cats she adopted over the years.The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by an 11:00 Am funeral service, all on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067.Interment will be private.Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Animal Health and Welfare or Peaceable Kingdom in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary