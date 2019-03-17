|
|
Carolyn (Hettler) Graessel passed away peacefully on December 29, 2018 in Mesa, AZ. She was predeceased by her parents Edward and Dolores Hettler (Flood), her husband John (Jack) Graessel and her son-in-law Joseph A. Gabrielle Jr. Carolyn is survived by her two brothers; Gary Hettler and his wife Gloria of Mt. Holly, NC and David Hettler of Salisbury, NC, three daughters; Tracy Lynn Gabrielle of Friedensburg, PA., Erin Archer and her husband Douglas of Saylorsburg, PA., and Patricia Harder and her husband William of Mesa, AZ. She was the loving grandmother to 8 grandchildren; Andrew, William, Brianna, Sara, Rebecca, Aurora, Joseph and Thomas. 3 great grandchildren; Matthew, Lucas, Sofia. Carolyn was born in Rochester, NY and called the Lehigh Valley her home from 1981-2015. She was well known for her friendly, outgoing, generous nature. Calling hours are Saturday March 23, 2019 from 6:00-7:30PM at O'Donnell Funeral Home 908 Hanover Ave., Allentown, PA 18109 with services immediately following. Celebration of life to follow at Mahoney's Pub on Hanover Ave.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 17, 2019