CAROLYN D. (EBERT) DERR-DECKER
ELLSWORTH, ME-Carolyn D. (Ebert) Derr-Decker, 83, formerly of Slatedale, went to be with the Lord and her Savior on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at a Bangor, ME hospital, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 24, 1936 in Slatedale, the daughter of the late Claude D. and Emma A. (Weiss) Ebert.
Carolyn married Robert C. Derr, adopted a son, the late Terry Derr, and then had two children together, Jesse and Melody. After Robert's unexpected death, she moved with three young children to Maine to raise them closer to her sister, Marilyn. She later married Clinton L. Decker, and resided in Ellsworth, ME. Carolyn worked hard as a waitress and caregiver to others for many years to support her family. She was such a loving, caring, kind and generous woman. Throughout her life she was always devoted to the Lord, her family, and caring for others.
Carolyn cherished her family. The great loves and joys of her life were her children, the late Terry, Jesse, and Melody; and grandsons Jared and Christopher.
She is survived by her beloved sister Marilyn Hooper of Blue Hill, ME; son Jesse Derr and wife, Tammy, of Ellsworth, ME; daughter Melody Derr of Ellsworth, ME; two grandsons, Jared Murphy and wife, Elizabeth, of Franklin, ME, and Christopher Derr of Ellsworth, ME; and many nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was predeceased by her parents, Claude D. and Emma A. (Weiss) Ebert; husband Robert C. Derr; husband Clinton L. Decker; son Terry Derr; brothers Curtis H. Ebert and Roger C. Ebert; and nephew Wayne Ebert. Per Carolyn's request there will be a private graveside service and remembrance to be held in Slatedale, at a later date.
Though our hearts ache for the tremendous void her passing leaves, we feel blessed to have had the opportunity to love her, and feel forever thankful for all of the love she gave to us. Carolyn will be deeply missed by all. The family wishes to express deepest thanks to EMMC staff for the exceptional care, love, compassion, and support given to Carolyn and her family during her time there. Condolences may be expressed at www.acadiacremation.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 8, 2019