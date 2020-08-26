Carolyn H. Narzisi, 78, of Bethlehem, passed away of Sunday, August 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was born September 11, 1941 in Bethlehem; daughter of the late Ernest and Teresa (Seruga) Hari. Carolyn was the devoted wife of 55 years, to the late Ronald S. Narzisi.
Carolyn was a 1959 graduate of Liberty High School, and after graduation worked as a key puncher at the Bethlehem Steel prior to dedicating her life to her family. She worked tirelessly to ensure her family's happiness. Carolyn was a member of St. John Windish Lutheran Church. She was a member of the LHS Class of 1959 Class Reunion Planning Committee and part of the Liberty High School Band and Orchestra Parents Club.
Carolyn will be lovingly remembered for her selflessness, loyalty, kindness, and unconditional love. In her free time, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, scrabble, and cryptic quotes; but she most especially loved spending time with her family.
Carolyn will be dearly missed by her daughter, Christine Stevens; grandsons, Harison and Philip Stevens; Goddaughter, Lisa Morano; and nephews. Carolyn was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Morano.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to STAR Transport of St. Luke's Hospital Cancer Center in Carolyn's honor.
Condolences may be made online at www.connellfuneral.com
.