Services
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home
16th and Hamilton Sts
Allentown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home
16th and Hamilton Sts.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
Carolyn J. Lang Obituary
Carolyn J. Lang, 88, of Macungie, died January 28, 2020 in the Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the wife of the late William P. Lang. Most recently, she was the business manager for Eastern PA Nephrology Associates, Allentown. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Amandes and Esther (Kriner) Albright. She was a graduate of Allentown High School. Carolyn was a loving wife and mother who adored her grandchildren. She loved animals especially her cats.

Survivors: Sons: James W. Lang and his wife Patricia A. of Wayne, NJ, and Kevin J. Lang of Macungie, Daughter: Jane E. wife of Kevin Baker of Allentown and Grandchildren: Patrick, Courtney, Katy, Samantha, Genna, Chelsea and John. She was preceded in death by her Sisters: Ann Miley and Louise Groner.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, at 10 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. Call Saturday, from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. in the funeral home. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Animals in Distress P.O. Box 609, Coopersburg, PA 18036
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 30, 2020
