Carolyn J. "Tuttie" Mantz, 94 years, of Germansville, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Born in New Tripoli, she was a daughter of the late Edgar F. and Minnie A. (Kunkel) Kern.
She was a Mask Shop Operator from 1961 to 1987 at the former AT&T for 26 years. Tuttie was a member of the Slatington Chapter 458, Order of the Eastern Star for 50 years, where she was Past Matron, Flag Bearer, and Sentinel and also the Order of Amaranth Court #19 in Allentown. She was a member of the Germansville Fire Company, where she was very active, and both the Lynn/Heidelberg and the Weisenberg/Lowhill Historical Society. Tuttie was also a member of the PA German Cultural Heritage Center in Kutztown. She was a member of New Life Lutheran Church in New Tripoli.
Survivors: son, Roger C. Mantz (Sally) of Slatedale, sister, Gloria E. Kern of Whitehall, grandsons, Brock Mantz (Erica) and Shawn Mantz (Jenn), and 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Edgar W. Kern, and sister, Geraldine M. "Sweetheart" Wesoloski.
Services: Visitation will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Friday, June 12 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville with a Private Graveside Service at Ebenezer Cemetery in New Tripoli. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. Please note that the new state guidelines will be followed limiting the number of people allowed inside the building at the same time. Face masks will be required, and social distancing will occur.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Goodwill Fire Co. #1 in Germansville, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 10, 2020.