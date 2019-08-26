|
|
Carolyn J. (Szink) McCarty, 92, passed away August 12, 2019, at Legends of Allentown. Born in Altoona, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Jacob A. McCarty. Carolyn was a 1948 graduate of Bryn Mawr Nursing School under the U.S. Cadet Nursing Corps.
Survivors: Daughters, Judith Harvey (John) and Joy A. LeFevre; Son, Jay A. McCarty (Beth); Grandchildren, Tim and Andy Sonnefeld, Trina LeFevre and Emily Hoffman, and Jacob and Catherine McCarty; 1 Great-Grandson.
Services: Memorial 11 AM Friday, August 30 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in Morning Call from Aug. 26 to Aug. 25, 2019