Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home
7th & Hamilton Sts.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn McCarty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn J. McCarty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn J. McCarty Obituary
Carolyn J. (Szink) McCarty, 92, passed away August 12, 2019, at Legends of Allentown. Born in Altoona, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Jacob A. McCarty. Carolyn was a 1948 graduate of Bryn Mawr Nursing School under the U.S. Cadet Nursing Corps.

Survivors: Daughters, Judith Harvey (John) and Joy A. LeFevre; Son, Jay A. McCarty (Beth); Grandchildren, Tim and Andy Sonnefeld, Trina LeFevre and Emily Hoffman, and Jacob and Catherine McCarty; 1 Great-Grandson.

Services: Memorial 11 AM Friday, August 30 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in Morning Call from Aug. 26 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now