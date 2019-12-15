|
Carolyn K. Sullenberger, 92 years, formerly of New Tripoli and Quakertown, died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Phoebe Richland surrounded by her family. She was the widow of Charles W. Sullenberger. Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late William H.T. and Rose K. (Remich) Rusk. She was a loving wife and a talented and wonderful mother.
She is survived by her children, Christine McMullen, Scott Sullenberger, Jo Horning, Lee Murray, Peter Sullenberger, Sam Sullenberger, David Sullenberger, and Sue Radom; and several grandchildren.
Private Services. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Cottages at Phoebe Richland Healthcare Center, 108 S. Main St., Richlandtown, PA 18855.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 15, 2019