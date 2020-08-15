1/1
Carolyn L. Hribal
Carolyn L. Hribal, 67, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 08, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg. She was the wife of Rockey J. Hribal. They would have celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary on December 22nd.

Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Calvin L. Sr. and Lillian H. (Greene) Gower. She attended Northampton High School.

Carolyn was most recently employed by Cupid Foundations, Inc., Bethlehem, where she worked as a lingerie sample maker for six years. A talented seamstress, she loved sewing and was a devoted homemaker.

Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Rockey, she is survived by her children, Dawn Ford and husband, George, of Saylorsburg, and Gary Hribal of Moore Township; three siblings, Claude Gower and wife, Nancy, of Kunkletown, Cindy Smith and companion, Paul, of Tamaqua, and Eugene Gower of Bethlehem; mother-in-law, Genevieve (Shultz) Shope of Moore Township; brother-in-law, William Hribal and wife, Karen, of Avella, PA; nieces and nephews. Carolyn was predeceased by a brother, Calvin Gower, Jr.

Services: A Private Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 15, 2020.
8 entries
August 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
William & Karen Hribal
Family
August 12, 2020
Carolyn was a good friend to me (at work, and over the phone) and she will certainly be missed. My prayers that your memories of her will sustain you through the difficult times ahead. May she rest in peace.
Catherine Green
Coworker
August 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 11, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of the passing of Carolyn my former co-worker . She was so sweet to me when we use to work together. Rest In Peace Carolyn. Sending prayers to the family.
Georgina Boamah
Coworker
August 11, 2020
I'm shocked and saddened to hear about Carolyn's passing. I worked with Carolyn and whenever I travelled to our Design Studio from Oklahoma I could always count on her to greet me with a smile and fun conversation. She will be missed. My prayers to her family.
John Blancuzzi
Coworker
August 10, 2020
I worked with Carolyn at Cupid, the last time I saw her was prior to our shutdown in March. She was such a nice person and I enjoyed talking with her at work. Please accept my deepest condolences.
Diane Krebs
Coworker
August 10, 2020
So very sorry to heat the passing of Carolyn. She was a wonderful woman that loved her family and her work at Cupid. I'll miss you Carolyn.
Deborah Snyder
Coworker
August 10, 2020
I'm so very sorry to hear of the passing of Carolyn my co-worker and friend. I'm going to miss her so much. Sending prayers to the family and love.
❤ Debbie
Deborah Gorman
Coworker
