Carolyn L. Hribal, 67, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 08, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg. She was the wife of Rockey J. Hribal. They would have celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary on December 22nd.



Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Calvin L. Sr. and Lillian H. (Greene) Gower. She attended Northampton High School.



Carolyn was most recently employed by Cupid Foundations, Inc., Bethlehem, where she worked as a lingerie sample maker for six years. A talented seamstress, she loved sewing and was a devoted homemaker.



Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Rockey, she is survived by her children, Dawn Ford and husband, George, of Saylorsburg, and Gary Hribal of Moore Township; three siblings, Claude Gower and wife, Nancy, of Kunkletown, Cindy Smith and companion, Paul, of Tamaqua, and Eugene Gower of Bethlehem; mother-in-law, Genevieve (Shultz) Shope of Moore Township; brother-in-law, William Hribal and wife, Karen, of Avella, PA; nieces and nephews. Carolyn was predeceased by a brother, Calvin Gower, Jr.



Services: A Private Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store