|
|
Carolyn L. Leiby, 73, of Quakertown, died Dec. 8, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital Quakertown. She was the wife of Martin F. Leiby, Jr. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy (Shimer) Fisher. Carolyn worked as a teacher's aide for the CLIU Unit 21 for many years. Previously she was a daycare teacher for Child Care, Inc., Sellersville. She was an active member of Emmaus Moravian Church, serving with the sacristan corp., peanut gang, candy maker, and the Monday breakfast gang. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 54 years, Martin; son, Richard Leiby of Quakertown; daughter, Melissa A. wife of Matthew LaBuda of Fogelsville; grandchildren, Marshall and Morgan LaBuda, and Dylan and Keira Leiby; brother, Christopher Fisher of Rapid City, SD; sister, Christina wife of Joseph Lehnert of Coopersburg; godmother of Victoria Potter and Joanna Maguire. A memorial service will be held on Mon., Dec. 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Emmaus Moravian Church, Main St. and Keystone Ave., Emmaus. Private interment in Emmaus Moravian Cemetery. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emmaus Moravian Church, 146 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049 or to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 12, 2019