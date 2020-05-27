Carolyn L. Mann, 76, of Slatington, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twsp. She was the wife of the late Jeffrey Mann, who passed away in 2014. Carolyn was the oldest child born on July 28, 1943 to the late Kermit and June (Shuey) Kuntz. She worked as a sewing machine operator for various companies, most recently for Paris Accessories, Walnutport until her retirement. Carolyn was a member of Good Shepherd UCC, Slatington.
She is survived by a daughter: Shari and husband Alan Matzura of Mount Carmel; son: Ted Deitrich of Mount Carmel; brothers: Kenneth Kuntz and wife Raylene, Rodney Kuntz and wife Dolly, Gary Kuntz and wife Dot, Arthur Kuntz and wife Lisa; sisters: Kathleen Heil, Lisa Hydro; many nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside will be held at Indianland Cemetery, Cherryville. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to either Good Shepherd UCC, 3940 Mountain Rd., Slatington or the Dementia Society of America, 114 N. Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in Morning Call on May 27, 2020.