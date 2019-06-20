Carolyn M Savage, 91, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hospice Care surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Richard C. Savage. Born in Auburn, NY on July 27, 1927, Carolyn was the daughter of Glenn W. and Alice S. Snell. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Allentown. Carolyn enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, remained a life-long learner, as well as enjoyed her family and fellowship with her many friends.



Survivors: Daughters, Diane C. Severance and husband Alan of Emmaus, Nancy L. Schwartz and husband Donald J. of Macungie; Sons, Retired Capt. Lawrence C. Savage and his wife Cheryl M. of Lampasas, TX, Daniel R. Savage and his wife Crystal of Allentown; Niece, Judy Syms and her husband Ray of Red Bank, NJ; Nephew, Paul Werden and his wife Vivian, as well as many other nieces and nephews; ten grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren; Predeceased by her sister Helen A. Higlman.



A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, June 24th at 11am at Country Meadows Senior Living, 450 N. Krocks Rd. Allentown, PA 18106.



Contributions in Carolyn's memory to be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103.



Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home Published in Morning Call from June 20 to June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary