Bruce A Nalesnik Funeral Home
57 W Center St
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
(570) 669-9898
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bruce A Nalesnik Funeral Home
57 W Center St
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethany Wesleyan Church
675 Blue Mountain Drive
Cherryville, PA
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Wesleyan Church
675 Blue Mountain Drive
Cherryville, PA
Carolyn M. Sinclair Obituary
Carolyn "Cary" Sinclair, 84, of Walnutport, passed away on July 17, 2019, in Allentown. She was born in DeKalb County, Indiana to the late Virgil H. Kimes, Sr. and Dorothy M. (Kelley) Kimes, and was the wife of the late Howard Sinclair.

She is survived by her eight children, Thomas Cormier, Jr., of Easton, PA, Regina Gabriel, of Coplay, PA, Michael (Cindy) Cormier, of Lehighton, PA, Steven (Raeanne) Cormier, of Walnutport, PA, Kevin Cormier, of Newnan, GA, Anne (John Gallagher) Cormier, of Douglassville, PA, Colette (Stephen) Bailey, of Walnutport, PA, and Yvonne (Juliana Freeman) Cormier, of Bosbury, Herefordshire, England, two step-children, Brian (Jennifer) Sinclair, of Millbrae, CA, and Elizabeth Sinclair of Silver Lake, OH , her thirteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and her brother, Virgil H. Kimes, Jr., of Auburn, IN. She was preceded in death by sisters Lois Shull and Dianne Kimes, and grandson, Anthony Bailey. Cary was of the Christian faith.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 21st, 6 – 8 p.m. at the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 West Center Street, Nesquehoning PA and Monday, July 22nd from 10 – 11 a.m. at Bethany Wesleyan Church, 675 Blue Mountain Drive, Cherryville PA, followed by a memorial service to celebrate Cary's life at 11:00 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to CancerTelethon.org 33 West Ridge St, Lansford PA 18232, are welcomed. Online condolences may be expressed at www.nalesnikfh.com. Services and arrangements are being provided by the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 West Center St., Nesquehoning PA 18240.
Published in Morning Call on July 20, 2019
