Carolyn S. Partenope
Carolyn S. Partenope, 51 years, of Alburtis, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem campus. She was the wife of Matthew Partenope for 4 years last month. Born in Manchester, England she was the daughter of the late Harold and Iris (Prescott) Higginson. She was a school bus driver, as well as a trainer, for Student Transportation of America. Prior to that she was a Certified Nursing Assistant for Holy Family Manor for many years.

Survivors: Husband, Matthew, daughters, Faye, Hannah, and Morgan Ebert all of Alburtis; stepsons, Matt Partenope and wife Colleen, of Brick, NJ, Nicholas Partenope and fiancé Jenny Stanton of Annapolis, MD; brother, Graham Kametler and wife Shelley of Wake Forrest, NC, sister, Jeanette Phillips of Manchester, England, several nieces and nephews.

Services: A visitation will take place on Wednesday, August 5 from 4:30 to 6:30 PM at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Private Funeral Service. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. Please note that the new state guidelines will be followed limiting the number of people allowed inside the building at the same time. Face masks will be required, and social distancing will occur.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Peaceable Kingdom Shelter, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, PA 18051.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
04:30 - 06:30 PM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
Funeral services provided by
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Memories & Condolences
August 2, 2020
Liza Martin
Coworker
August 2, 2020
I’m so sorry for the loss of Carolyn. I worked with her for years at Holy Family. She was always so kind and patient with the elderly residents they loved her. Although I haven’t seen her in years I will always remember her. She’s in heaven now!!
Lori Favinger
Friend
August 2, 2020
to the family of carolyn, i am so sorry for your loss. i worked with carolyn at holy family manor. she was a wonderful person and made work a better place
sheila grossett
Friend
August 2, 2020
Melanie Caskie
August 2, 2020
Heather Zgura
Coworker
August 2, 2020
Michael Caskie
August 2, 2020
To Matt and family, please accept my deepest sympathy on the loss of Carolyn. She was an amazing woman who was loved by everyone that met her. She was an example of how to treat people with kindness and respect. She will be missed by everyone whose life she touched.
Gerald Lichtenwalner
Coworker
August 2, 2020
My sympathies to you and your family Matt so sorry for your loss.
Amy Jo Hulsizer
August 2, 2020
To matt and family. So very sorry to hear about carolyn. I will always miss her laugh and friendship. I was honored to be asked by her to sing at their wedding 4 years ago. Godbless you matt and your family.
ERIC G PHILLIPS
Friend
August 2, 2020
Carol....your heart was too good for this world. You loved unconditionally and always were there for those in need no matter if it was a two legged or four legged. Heaven has truly gained an angel. I know you won’t stop caring and will watch over Matt and your girls. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and all those still on this Earth.
Acquaintance
