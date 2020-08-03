Carolyn S. Partenope, 51 years, of Alburtis, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem campus. She was the wife of Matthew Partenope for 4 years last month. Born in Manchester, England she was the daughter of the late Harold and Iris (Prescott) Higginson. She was a school bus driver, as well as a trainer, for Student Transportation of America. Prior to that she was a Certified Nursing Assistant for Holy Family Manor for many years.
Survivors: Husband, Matthew, daughters, Faye, Hannah, and Morgan Ebert all of Alburtis; stepsons, Matt Partenope and wife Colleen, of Brick, NJ, Nicholas Partenope and fiancé Jenny Stanton of Annapolis, MD; brother, Graham Kametler and wife Shelley of Wake Forrest, NC, sister, Jeanette Phillips of Manchester, England, several nieces and nephews.
Services: A visitation will take place on Wednesday, August 5 from 4:30 to 6:30 PM at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Private Funeral Service. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com
. Please note that the new state guidelines will be followed limiting the number of people allowed inside the building at the same time. Face masks will be required, and social distancing will occur.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Peaceable Kingdom Shelter, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, PA 18051.