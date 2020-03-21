Morning Call Obituaries
|
Carolyn Weiss Steininger, 92, of Allentown, passed away March 17, 2020 in her home. She worked as an administrative assistant at Air Products and Chemicals in Trexlertown, until retiring. Born in Kansas City, MO, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Gertrude (Weber) Weiss. Carolyn was a 1948 graduate of Kansas State University obtaining her BA in Social Science. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and was on the Royal Purple year book staff. She had been a member of the Episcopal Church of the Mediator, Allentown.

Survivors: Daughters: Jane Kriz and Kathryn Steininger, Grandchildren: Rebecca and Kathleen and a Great-Grandson: Carter.

Services will be private in Kansas City, MO.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the 399 Market St. Suite 102 Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 21, 2020
