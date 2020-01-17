|
|
Carolyn Steward Sharer, 77, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at PruittHealth in Farmville, North Carolina. A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 14 at 1 PM at Bethlehem Memorial Park.
Carolyn was born in Allentown in April 1942 to the late Austin Steward and Naomi Snyder Steward. She earned her BS in Elementary Education at Kutztown University and, several years later, moved to Pittsburgh to start a family with her husband, Robert Sharer. Following his death in 1972, Carolyn returned to Bethlehem where she taught first grade and nursery school before joining the Bethlehem Area School District as a Day Care Supervisor, a position she held for nearly 20 years. Carolyn was also a devoted mother and an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Bethlehem.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Carolyn was preceded in death by her brother, George Steward.
She is survived by her son, Brian Sharer and wife, Heidi Coble Sharer of Hillsboro, OR; daughter, Wendy Sharer and husband, Brent Henze of Farmville, NC; grandchildren, Ezra and Allison Coble; and niece Stephanie Mackey and husband, Richard Mackey, and their son, Philip Mackey, all of Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
In light of Carolyn's fondness for cats, the family requests that memorial donations be made in her memory to the Spay Today Clinic, 4550 County Home Road, Greenville, NC 27858. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 17, 2020