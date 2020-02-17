|
|
Carrie Ann L. "Penny" Werkheiser, 78, of Greentown, formerly of Bushkill Township, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg. She was the wife James V. Werkheiser. They would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on May 3rd. Born in Bath, she was a daughter of the late Allen E. and Grace I. (Rissmiller) Eberts. She attended Northampton High School. Penny, as she was affectionately known, was an inspector for the former St. Regis Paper Co. in Nazareth, where she worked for 15 years, prior to the plant closing. She later became employed by C.F. Martin Guitar, before retiring from the string department. Penny enjoyed traveling with her husband, playing card games, and trying her luck at the casinos. Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, James, she is survived by her daughter, Kim Brendahl and her husband, George, of Nazareth; three sons, Kevin Werkheiser, of Gilbert, James Werkheiser, of Bushkill Township, and Jeffrey Werkheiser, of Bath; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Allen Eberts and his wife, Sharon, of Slatington; two sisters, Sharon Rogers and her husband, Roy, of Brockway, and Janice Mackenzie and her husband, Donald, of Bath; along with many nieces and nephews. Penny was predeceased by two brothers, Larry Eberts, Sr. and Herbert Eberts, as well as two sisters, Sandra Smith and Linda Detweiler. Services: A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Wednesday morning from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 17, 2020