|
|
Carrie V. Gerstenberg, 87 of Nazareth, PA. formerly of Northampton PA died on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth. Born October 5, 1932 in Bethlehem, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank Miller and the late Maryetta (Frey) Miller. She was the wife of the late Stanley V. Gerstenberg, Sr. who passed away in January 1999.
Carrie was a homemaker all her life caring for and raising her family. She also worked as a seamstress for many years at the former Cross Country Clothes. She was of the Protestant faith.
She is survived by a son, Raymond and wife Beth of Northampton, PA, daughters, Caroline wife of Harold Souilliard of Newburgh, NY, Ruth Wackley of Danielsville, PA, Joanne wife of Sunday Ilesanmi of Bath, PA. Sisters, Mrs. Emma Jean Wise, Mrs. Irene Raab, and Mrs. Betty Rivera all of Bethlehem, PA; 22 grandchildren; 42 Great-Grandchildren, and 11 Great-Great-Grandchildren. She was predeceased by sons, Richard, Stanley, Jr., daughter Tina Michael, and 4 brothers and 3 sisters.
Funeral services will be held privately and for the immediate family at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown, PA. The family wishes to inform the extended family and friends, there will be a future Celebration of Life Service in the near future. In the mean time feel free to offer words of condolence and fond memories to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions may also be offered in her memory to St. Luke's Hospice c/o the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 30, 2020