Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
163 Main Street
Pennsburg, PA 18073-1311
215-679-5933
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
163 Main Street
Pennsburg, PA 18073-1311
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
163 Main Street
Pennsburg, PA 18073-1311
Carrie W. Eppler Obituary
Carrie W. Eppler, 94, of Palm, died September 17, 2019. She was the widow of Wilford E. Eppler. Born in Finland, PA she was a daughter to the late Josiah and Eva (Heimbach) Wolf.

Surviving are her children: Shirley, wife of Buck Myers of Palm, Dolores Lick of Pennsburg, and Wilford Jr and his wife Jayana of Palm; grandchildren: Denys, Marc, Michael, Ronald, Kenneth & Tucker; great-grandchildren: Joshua, Melissa, Kirsten, Mara, Jordan, Nicole, Jessica and Marc II; great-great-grandchildren: Isabel, Lucy, Ryan, Trystan and Tyler. She is pre-deceased by her siblings: Charles, Irvin and Claude Wolf; Edna Cressman, Verna Leister, Viola Mest and Laura Piston; and her grandson, Wayne Press.

Funeral Services: 11 AM Friday, Sept. 20th at the Falk Funeral Home, 163 Main St., Pennsburg. Viewing 10-11 AM. Contributions may be made in her memory to Hosensack EC Church, 7609 Buhman Rd, Zionsville, PA 18092. To offer online condolences visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 18, 2019
