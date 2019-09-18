|
Carrie W. Eppler, 94, of Palm, died September 17, 2019. She was the widow of Wilford E. Eppler. Born in Finland, PA she was a daughter to the late Josiah and Eva (Heimbach) Wolf.
Surviving are her children: Shirley, wife of Buck Myers of Palm, Dolores Lick of Pennsburg, and Wilford Jr and his wife Jayana of Palm; grandchildren: Denys, Marc, Michael, Ronald, Kenneth & Tucker; great-grandchildren: Joshua, Melissa, Kirsten, Mara, Jordan, Nicole, Jessica and Marc II; great-great-grandchildren: Isabel, Lucy, Ryan, Trystan and Tyler. She is pre-deceased by her siblings: Charles, Irvin and Claude Wolf; Edna Cressman, Verna Leister, Viola Mest and Laura Piston; and her grandson, Wayne Press.
Funeral Services: 11 AM Friday, Sept. 20th at the Falk Funeral Home, 163 Main St., Pennsburg. Viewing 10-11 AM. Contributions may be made in her memory to Hosensack EC Church, 7609 Buhman Rd, Zionsville, PA 18092. To offer online condolences visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
