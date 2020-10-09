1/1
Carrol Hope Schuler
Carrol Hope Schuler, 73, of the Lutheran Home at Topton, formerly of Kutztown, passed away peacefully at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest on Monday morning, October 5, 2020. She was the loving wife of Donald J. Schuler and celebrated 50 years of marriage in January 2020. Carrol was employed as a production scheduler for numerous years at Day-Timer. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casinos and was a dedicated volunteer for the Cetronia Ambulance Corps in the past years.

Survivors: Husband; sister, Judy Ebert; brothers, Clifford, Daniel and Clarence Drey. Carrol was predeceased by daughters, Allison Drey and Betty Schuler; and a brother, Vincent Drey.

Services, Graveside service, 11 A.M. Saturday, October 10, 2020, Longswamp Union Cemetery, 200 Clay Rd. Mertztown, PA 19539. No calling hours and Pastor Kent Rhodehamel will officiate. Arrangements by Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc., Slatedale.

Contributions: To the family to help defray funeral expenses, c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 29, Slatedale, PA 18079-0029.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Longswamp Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kevin E Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc
4214 Main St
Slatedale, PA 18079
(610) 767-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
October 8, 2020
Donald,

Sincerely sorry for your loss. I had the priveledge of working with Carol for 4 years in the mid 90's. She was a very kind and caring person and she showed me the Willows for some delicious lunches at a very reasonable price.

God bless her.


John Scrizzi
Coworker
