Carrol Hope Schuler, 73, of the Lutheran Home at Topton, formerly of Kutztown, passed away peacefully at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest on Monday morning, October 5, 2020. She was the loving wife of Donald J. Schuler and celebrated 50 years of marriage in January 2020. Carrol was employed as a production scheduler for numerous years at Day-Timer. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casinos and was a dedicated volunteer for the Cetronia Ambulance Corps in the past years.



Survivors: Husband; sister, Judy Ebert; brothers, Clifford, Daniel and Clarence Drey. Carrol was predeceased by daughters, Allison Drey and Betty Schuler; and a brother, Vincent Drey.



Services, Graveside service, 11 A.M. Saturday, October 10, 2020, Longswamp Union Cemetery, 200 Clay Rd. Mertztown, PA 19539. No calling hours and Pastor Kent Rhodehamel will officiate. Arrangements by Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc., Slatedale.



Contributions: To the family to help defray funeral expenses, c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 29, Slatedale, PA 18079-0029.



