Carson "Poppy" D. Markle, loving and devoted family man, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the age of 87. He was the son of the late Victor and Gladys Markle of Emmaus, and predeceased by a brother, Victor "Speedy" Markle. Graduate of Emmaus High School, he married his high school sweetheart, the late Virginia R. Markle, and together they built a family, and cherished their 61 years of marriage and family life. From 1950 – 1953, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps – 1st Marines, 2nd Battalion Easy Company, during the Korean War, fought in The Battle of the Chosin Reservoir, and received 3 Bronze Stars. The following years, Carson worked as a driver for Bond Bakery and Salesman for Speedmark Janitorial Supplies, before settling into a career as a bartender. Known as the "Best Bartender in the Lehigh Valley", back in the day most would say he made a "mean" drink. As a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan, his one wish was to experience one Super Bowl win before he left this earth. In 2018, his wish finally came true. "Fly Carson fly".



Survivors: Sons, Jeffrey Markle, widower of Lisa Markle of Macungie, Scott Markle of Bethlehem; Daughters, Robin LaPadula, wife of Victor LaPadula of Catasauqua, Lisa David, wife of Joe David of Walnutport; Grandchildren, Matthew Lapadula, Melissa Markle, Greta Smith, Hannah Ulecka, Carli and Ava Markle, Jessica Palencar, Ally Wall, Kathryn and Joshua David; Great-Grandchildren, Emma and Caleb Smith, Norah Ulecka, Parker Palencar.



Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations of time or money can be made in Carson's memory to the Semper Fi Fund or to the Blind Dog Rescue Alliance.