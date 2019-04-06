Home

Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Carson E. Yost, 93, of Lansdale, died at home on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was the husband of Patricia (Snyder) Yost, his wife of 67 years.Born July 24, 1925 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Earl and Leona (Miller) Yost. Carson was a graduate of Allentown High School (1943) and the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. A commercial artist, he owned and operated Yost Art & Drafting Supply, Inc. for many years. Mr. Yost was a veteran of the US Navy having served his country honorably during World War II in Normandy.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Richard "Rick" Yost (Barbara) of Lansdale, Karen Ambrose (Thomas) of Perkasie, and Mary Brown of Pennsburg; nine grandchildren, Heather, Christopher, Kristen, Jillian, Kate, Erin, Nicholas, Timothy, and Mark; and 12 great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his sister, Bernice Kushnerick.Funeral services are private and under the direction of the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 6, 2019
