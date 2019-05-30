|
|
Casimir Lapinski, 95, of Bethlehem Twp., died on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was born November 5, 1923 in Bethlehem; son of the late Kazimerz and MaryAnn (Luczaj) Lapienski. Casimir was preceded in death by his wife, Anna M. (Pinter) Lapinski in 2000. Casimir proudly served in the US Navy Seebees during WWII. He retired from the Bethlehem Steel Corp. after 42 years of service as a leader of mill buildups. He will be dearly missed by his sons, Charles and Gary Lapinski and his brother, Anthony Lapinski. Casimir was predeceased by his siblings, Stanley, Edward and Sophia.A 10 a.m. graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 30, 2019