Casper M. (Cass) Camarda, 90, of Bethlehem, died on Sunday, September 15, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born April 17, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY; son of the late Joseph and Marie (Rendenna) Camarda. Cass is survived by his devoted wife, Mary Teresa (McLaughlin) Camarda.
Cass was a graduate of Valley Forge Military Academy, class of 1948 and earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Lehigh University in 1952. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. Cass owned and managed The Josette Manufacturing Company, The Rabbit Hole, a clothing boutique in downtown Bethlehem, and later worked as a commercial real estate broker.
He was a member of Saucon Valley Country Club for 45 years, where he was an avid golfer and poker player.
Cass loved all things Lehigh! He sang with the Lehigh Choral Union, he was a past president of the Lehigh Wrestling Club, active in the Alumni Association and was a 64-year-attendee of the Lehigh/Lafayette football rivalry. Cass was also, for decades, a season-ticket holder of Lehigh Wrestling.
He was also a member of the Bethlehem Jaycees and Rotary International. Cass was a parishioner of St. Anne's Catholic Church, Bethlehem where he participated in the choir and as leader of song.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Lockie; children, Mary Beth Young of Cumberland, MD; Joseph Camarda of San Francisco, CA; Anne Stewart of San Clemente, CA; and Clare Ebner of Bethlehem; eleven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. Casper was preceded in death by his sister, Antoinette Infurna.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 and again on Thursday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 450 E. Washington Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18017. Burial with military honors will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh University Alumni Association, 306 S. New St., Suite 500, Bethlehem, PA 18015; Westminster Adult Day Center, 803 N. Wahneta St., Allentown, PA 18109, and/or to the church. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 17, 2019