Cassandra Stape
Cassandra Stape, 28, of Moore Township, passed away on Saturday, November 07, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg. She was the fiancée of Peter S. Snyder, Jr., with whom she shared seven beautiful years together. Born in East Stroudsburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert Stape and Lori Conover. Cassandra attended Parsippany High School, prior to earning her GED. A stay-at-home mother of three, Cassandra enjoyed the simple life of raising a family and caring for her children whom she so dearly loved.

Survivors: In addition to her fiancé, Peter, and her children, Jordan, Logan, and Brooklyn, she is survived by her paternal grandparents, Theodore R. "Ted" and Elizabeth "Liz" (Zrowka) Stape, of Waretown, NJ; a half brother, Sam Gardner of Hawaii; a step sister, Tracy Neswic and her husband, Steve, of Phillipsburg, NJ, and the parents of her fiancé, Peter and Karen Snyder, of Danielsville. Cassandra was predeceased by her maternal grandparents.

Services: A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Thursday afternoon from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a facial mask and social distancing protocols will be required.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2020.
November 9, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Please know our thought and prayers are with you all. I know in my heart Cassandra is watching over Veronica, Julia and Sophie till we are all together again. Wr are always here for you and the kids Peter and love you all.
Love,
Aunt Michelle & Uncle Dale
Michelle Vizzini
Family
