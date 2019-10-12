|
Catherine A. Frankenfield, 90, of Emmaus, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late Robert D. Frankenfield. Born in Kutztown, she was a daughter of the late Milton E. and Minnie K. (Kline) Stump. She worked for Royal Manufacturing Co. for 48 years before retiring in 1990. She was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd UCC, Alburtis.
Survivors: daughters, Carol A. Guldin and Cindy wife of Randy Greenawalt; stepson, Gary; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by a son, Troy.
Services: 10:30 am Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville. A calling hour will begin at 9:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Catherine's memory may be made to her church 135 Quarry Road #1 Alburtis, PA 18011
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 12, 2019