Catherine A. Gellis

Catherine A. Gellis In Memoriam
Dec 29, 1934 - Mar 15, 2018Hearts still heavy,Tears still flow,But fond memories last a lifetime.One year ago God called you home. Today, Mom, even as we grieve anew your passing, we celebrate a long life well-lived. We celebrate a much-loved and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grand-mother. Thank you, Mom, for the gift of life. Thank you for the precious treasure of your love. Most of all, your unwavering faith in God taught us that one glorious day we will together again forever. Until then we miss you everyday.Love, your family Children - Rosemary, Andrew, Stephen, Edward, Diane, Christine, Anne, PaulDaughter-In-Laws - Rosemarie, Cyndi, Krista, PatriciaAll your grand-children and great grand-children
Published in Morning Call from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2019
