Catherine A. LaBar
1937 - 2020
Catherine "Sue" A. LaBar, 82, of Freemansburg, PA passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Inpatient Hospice Unit, 17th & Chew St. Allentown, PA, surrounded by her loving husband and family. She was born in Allentown on May 19, 1937 and was the daughter of the late Edward and Kathleen (Schaffer) Hottenstein, and raised by James and Kathleen Ritter. She was the wife of Justin "Peanut" LaBar and they would have celebrated 64 years of marriage on June 30.

She was a member of Allentown Central Catholic HS Class of 1955. Her interests included jigsaw puzzles, search-a-word puzzles, her iPad, crafting, decorating her home, making dolls, American flags, and her beloved Willie Nelson. She was a past member of the Steel City Volunteer Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, Women's Club of Hellertown, and a lifetime member of the Steel City Gun Club. She was always active in her daughters dance activities, and never missed a volleyball, basketball or softball games.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Justin, daughters, Sabrina Diefenderfer and husband Kenneth, and Justine Rossi and husband Jonathan; brothers, Joseph Hottenstein and Charles Hamilton; and grandchildren, Jessika, BreeAna, Zoe, Justin, Juliana, and Ian. She is also survived by numerous godchildren, extended family and treasured friends.

Our family would like to thank the Freemansburg PD, Bethlehem Twp. EMS, LV Hospital Inpatient Hospice Unit, and all of her nurses with LV Homecare for their compassionate care, and especially her homecare hospice nurse Diane.

Services will be private and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Catherine LaBar to the Make-A-Wish Foundation 1702 E. Highland Ave. Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016, or Wish.org. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com

Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2020.
