age 103 and resident of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Sebastian and Theresa Boyer, and was predeceased by both her husband James McKee in 1989 and son Bryan McKee in 1994. Catherine was a dedicated member of the Allentown Seventh-day Adventist Church, where she volunteered by running the Community Services ministries which provided food, clothing and furniture to those in need until she was 94 years old. She worked at Western Electric from 1949 to 1978, attaining three patents for streamlining production and procedures. Kitty started her next career as a full time personal caretaker for the next 20 years. She loved to sew, bake and cook and supplemented her income by providing these services for those who asked. She is survived by her daughter in law Mari McKee. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 4:00 pm in the Church at 2140 W. Tilghman St. Allentown, PA 18104. Memorial contributions honoring Kitty may be presented to Community Services, Allentown Seventh-day Adventist Church, at the address listed above.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 13, 2019