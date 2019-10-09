|
Catherine "Kitty" McKee passed away peacefully at age 103 on October 1, 2019 in her home. She was daughter of the late Sebastian and Theresa Boyer, and was predeceased by both her husband James and son Bryan. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Mary McKee, great niece Pam Rueland, niece Carol Miller, and various other extended family members. She will be missed by friends and neighbors near and far. Catherine known as "Kitty" attained 3 patents, with only a grade school education, while employed by Western Electric from 1949 to 1978 when she retired. One patent saved the government millions of dollars during wartime for a specialized product and the others improved productivity for her employer. With the passing of Kitty's husband James who she cared for till his death in 1989 her next career as a personal care attendant to others was launched lasting for the next 20 years. Kitty often stated "I loved to work and care for others." She also loved to sew, bake and cook using these skills to supplement her income as services were requested. Kitty's faith in Christ was on full display through her service to her personal community and her church family the Allentown Seventh-day Adventist Church. At church she volunteered until age 94 by running the Community Services ministry which provided food, clothing, and furniture to those in need. During church services Kitty could be found downstairs in the Fellowship Hall feeding a few homeless gentlemen who knew they were always welcomed. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 4:00 pm at the Allentown SDA Church, 2140 W. Tilghman St, Allentown, PA 18104. The Community Services ministry, which remained dear to Kitty, continues to provide for the community at large with clothing, food pantry provisions throughout the year, participation in soup kitchen service and provisions, and many more unnamed services. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions honoring Kitty may be made to the Allentown Seventh-day Adventist Church at the address above, designating Community Services.
Published in Morning Call from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019